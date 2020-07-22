According to Tic, he was told in a dream to raise funds to support needy rape victims to put a smile on their faces.

The rapper has since embarked on mobilising funds for a worthy course by asking the general public to donate GHS2 or more.

Rapper TiC raises funds to support rape victims

Sharing his dream, he revealed “it sounds weird but seriously for the first time I want to share this with you. I had a dream and the message was to ask you to donate GH2 and after adding mine, I am to donate the money to rape victims. Donate to help a life and have yours impacted positively.”

Against this background, he quickly obeyed the message in the dream and started mobilising funds, by asking people to donate MTN MOMO number 024 437 2322 to help touch lives positively with a hashtag, #StopRapeNow.

He said to dispel the notion of any scam, he used his personal number for easy interaction with potential contributors.