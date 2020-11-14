The socialite slammed Stephen Atubiga, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for criticising the funeral arrangements for the former President.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Atubiga said Rawlings’ family should have informed the leadership of the NDC of his death before “rushing” to the President.

However, reacting to this Afia Schwarzenegger said the NDC has no right to make any demands after its treatment of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger is unemployed so she talks about me to make money - MzBel (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger

“When will people adopt common sense. For the record JJ. died as an NPP man. How will NDC coordinate with H.E. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to have befitting burial for her late husband after all the torrential insults rain on her,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Are u willing to give her back the Umbrella?? This Atubiga n common sense r enemies!!! Massa be a man enough and go to Ridge to inform Naana, and stop hiding behind a China fone with stupid talks!!!! Gyimii!!!!”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Meanwhile, the NDC has revealed plans to hold a special vigil in memory of the late Rawlings on Sunday.