According to the sad news reaching pulse.com.gh, Ray passed on today, October 1, 2020. The talented artiste won the sympathy of Ghanaians after it surfaced online that he was battling liver cancer and needed funds urgently for a surgery.

A GoFundeMe campaigned was set to raise funds for his surgery abroad and within 18hrs, the target of $55,566 was met, following how social media users were touched by his sad story. The first lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo also contributed an amount of $20,000 towards Ray's treatment.

Sadly, despite all the rays of hope Ray has received, he has lost the battle and given up the ghost. Tailor Marique, a friend to the artist confirmed his demise on Twitter when he wrote: "Since it has started coming up on the timeline. He was doing well but unfortunately we lost RAY".

See his post below.

According to a post shared on Ray's Penciled Celebrities Instagram page on 23rd September, he left Ghana on 7th September to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India, for his treatment but unfortunately heaven has called him.

Pulse.com.gh extends condolence to friends and families. Check out some of Ray's work below.