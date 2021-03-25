Reggie Rockstone cuts ties with Achimota School over dreadlocks rejection (VIDEO)

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Hip Life founder said "I am a pan-African and it’s not flying with me… I have been supportive of my school and we have thrown parties – a proud one – but now no".

Reggie Rockstone added that "I am looking confused because I am seeing pics of white folks with their long hair and everything… they tell me, day students, I don’t know… one article that offends me has to do with them allowing Caucasians to keep it wow".

The Achimota School old student emphasized that " let’s fix this it’s very embarrassing" noting that "I have read some embarrassing stuff… my whole family got locks and I am glad the argument came up. We will learn. I am putting an embargo on Motown… it means I am not down with Motown until we get some stuff right".