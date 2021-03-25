According to the legendary Ghanaian rapper, he doesn't feel welcomed again by the school if the school has denied someone admission because of his hair.
Reggie Rockstone cuts ties with Achimota School over dreadlocks rejection (VIDEO)
Reggie Rockstone who is an old student of Achimota School has cut ties with the academic institution.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
"My wife was there. I had a great time but this one I don’t like. So don’t call me for anything. No more year group. We on pause because I like to go where I am welcomed. I’ll leave my politics for myself and we will work behind. I won't say boycott but it's on pause," he said.
Reggie Rockstone who identifies as a Pan Africanist explains that all his children have dreadlocks too and he was disappointed Achimota denied admitting Tyrone Marhguy whilst photos show the school admits white girls with their long hair.
In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Hip Life founder said "I am a pan-African and it’s not flying with me… I have been supportive of my school and we have thrown parties – a proud one – but now no".
Reggie Rockstone added that "I am looking confused because I am seeing pics of white folks with their long hair and everything… they tell me, day students, I don’t know… one article that offends me has to do with them allowing Caucasians to keep it wow".
The Achimota School old student emphasized that " let’s fix this it’s very embarrassing" noting that "I have read some embarrassing stuff… my whole family got locks and I am glad the argument came up. We will learn. I am putting an embargo on Motown… it means I am not down with Motown until we get some stuff right".
Hear more for him in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh