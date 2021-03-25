Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana | Read today’s celebrity news, videos, photos and features. Stay up to date with breaking stories sent straight to your phone.

Dreadlocks Saga: I feel sorry for the poor boy - Nana Aba Anamoah

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has said he feels sorry for Tyrone Iras Marhguy – one of the dreadlocks students rejected by Achimota School due to his hair.

Tyrone Iras Marhguy



Tyrone is among two students who gained admission into the prestigious school but he has been denied admission by the school authorities due to his dreadlocks.

The school has said its rule don’t permit dreadlocks but investigations show it accepts Caucasians with long hair.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha regarding the boy’s admission, Nana Aba Anamoah has said the Ghana Education Service (GES), Achimota School and National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) – whose President recent defended Achimota School’s decision – should consider Tyrone’s mental health and stop arguing about who is right or wrong.

The GHOne TV and Starr FM presenter made this statement in a tweet a few days ago.

She said they should care about the ‘poor innocent boy’ because his picture is all over the place.

She tweeted: “In all of this, it’s the young man that I feel sorry for. GES, Achimota School & NAGRAT etc. appear more concerned about who’s right and wrong. Think about the poor innocent boy caught up in all of this. His picture is all over the place. How is he feeling? Do you care?”

