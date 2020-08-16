The Gh One TV presenter held a dinner at a venue inside Accra with special guests including Yvonne Nelson, Cookie Tee, Mr Drew, Kelvynboy, Nikki Samonas and AJ Sarpong, who served as at the MC.

The brand influencer also had her mother and close friends in attendance at the party which had a lot to eat and drinks sponsored by Martini Dolce 0.0, an alcohol-free wine. The celebrant speaking at the dinner said “When we are children we rarely think of the future. This innocence leaves us free to enjoy ourselves in ways only a few adults can".

She continued that "but shouldn’t we live? I am prepared to learn and take control of my choices a lot more going forward while staying true to myself. I am happy to celebrate my birthday with my family and close friends along with Martini Dolce 0.0 at this turn of my life. I can only say, “CHEERS” to more sparkling memories and exciting experiences!”.

Regina Van Helvert marks 29th birthday with star-studded dinner

Yvonne Nelson's presence at the party also further quash claims the actress and the TV presenter's friendship has fallen apart. The two are still good friends and the photos from the dinner prove that their friendship is only getting better like fine wine.

See more photos from the dinner below.

Regina Van Helvert marks 29th birthday with star-studded dinner

Yvonne Nelson, Nikki Samonas at Regina Van Helvert's birthday dinner

Regina Van Helvert and Mum at her 29th birthday star-studded dinner