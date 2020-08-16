The pre-recorded show has been scheduled to go live this evening on Ceek, an online streaming website for shows. However, few minutes into airing the show, the website has crashed and the only information that displays on the screen reads "Error 520 Ray ID: 5c3dae34bfb306f5 • 2020-08-16 19:49:46 UTC Web server is returning an unknown error".

Sarkodie

Managers of the platform have to take to social media to apologize to its patrons, stating that the wild 'Black Love' virtual concert traffic has caused their platform to shut down. "#SarkNation shut the web down. Due to overwhelming traffic, we are having some technical issues. Please standby we are working to resolve this. 1.5 million at once with more coming." a tweet on Ceek's verified page stated.

Another tweet added that a team is fervently working to resolve the technical challenge. A screenshot shared by Ceek also shows that over 1 million people in Ghana were on the platform to watch the concert, with hundreds of people from other countries. See the tweets below for more details.