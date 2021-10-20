'Remove my pictures from your event, I’m not your friend' - Joyce Blessing orders Nana Agradaa

In a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Joyce is seen ordering Nana Agradaa to remove her picture since they are not friends.

Joyce, who was speaking while on her farm, said her fans drew her attention to the said flyer which suggests she is going to perform at the event on October 31, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

According to Joyce, she’s been through a lot and does not want any problems with anyone. All she desires is peace of mind.

Joyce added that Ghanaians are witnesses to what she (Nana Agradaa) did to Prophet Owusu Bempeh, how much more sinners like her. She urged Agradaa to focus on her work and allow her to do hers.

"My fans and my management have drawn my attention to a flyer on social media in which the organiser is Mama Pat. My investigations tell me it is Nana Agradaa who is using other means to put me on her program. Please, I don’t want any trouble, remove my name and picture from your program. We are not friends. We all saw what you did to a pastor, not me, a sinner,” she said.

Joyce says she respects a lot, but there are some people like Agradaa who would want to take you for granted. And for the fact that Agradaa insulted her and alleged that her mother was a witch.

She warned Nana Agradaa not to return as her friend after all the insults.