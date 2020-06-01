The President on Sunday, May 31, announced that churches should be reopened for a hundred (100) worshipers in attendance and a maximum of one-hour church service at a time.

Responding to this, the “Wafom Kwan” hitmaker expressed her profound gratitude to the President for reopening of churches but welcomes the decision with mixed feelings.

“When the President initially put restrictions on the opening of churches, I was highly in support of that decision,” she told GBC Radio Central in Cape Coast Monday. “Because if you look at how our fathers who are Pastors and the way they work, they can be on their feet to do deliverance and anoint a lot of people.”

She said if the churches were reopened without restrictions, it could cause more harm.

“The love for mankind makes them do these things without getting tired. So, I was a bit afraid that if the President didn’t put restrictions on the opening of churches it would cause more harm.”

“The way we become happy when we go to church and sing, we are together again then we shake ourselves and hug ourselves it will surely cause problems.”

“I know that the President has been contemplating as to when to reopen the churches for some time now. The closure of churches was in our own interest but if the church was closed down, it didn’t mean that you’re prohibited from praying as well.”

“When the time comes for churches to be reopened, we will all go back to church with happiness” she concluded.