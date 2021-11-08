Rev. Ampomah Danso enstooled as Nkosuohene at Ngleshi Amanfrom (PHOTOS)

His kindness to the communities compelled the Chiefs with the area to accord this title to him, as far as the development of the area is much concerned.

It is again believed that, his School, Abbeam Institute has rendered much assistance to some of the youth in the area to acquire better education.

According to Kobby Kyei News, the occasion was graced by Bishop Salifu Amoako, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Prophet Kaywa, Minister Cwesi Oteng, Prophet kumchacha, Actor Kwaku manu, Comedian DKB, and a host of other dignitaries and chiefs.

Dr. Kwabwna Duffour expressed how excited he was, as his nephew was given such a winsome title. He revealed there are people around us who are observing the hard work we are doing in the rightful manner.

He said in a statement; "Nananom, men and women of the Clergy, honorable minister of state and members of parliament present, musicians, persons from the media, ladies and gentlemen, I, Dr. Duffour, a Kumawu indigene find it joyful to see a day like this that my nephew is being awarded in Ngleshie Amanfro as the development chief. This tells me that in serving your nation in a rightful manner, there are people who see your hard work.

“So it makes me continue to serve my nation as I have been doing all these years. And I believe Ghanaians who are watching the work given to us to serve our motherland, Ghana, would still have hope in us to give us the highest office to serve them well. May the good Lord bless my nephew and Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV for recognizing him as Chief of Development. Thank you."

After the advice and encouragement based on the things he’s been doing, Rev. Danso Abbeam found it necessary to award scholarships to 200 students to study at Abbeam institute, which is his contribution to the society and the entire nation.

The Nkosuohene of Ngleshi Amanfrom traditional area thanked Dr. Kwabena Duffour for been a mentor all these years, his support and advice.

