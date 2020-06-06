The leader of the God’s Solution Center, whilst speaking on Onua FM’s entertainment talk show ‘Anigye Mmre’ noted that a true Christian does not ask for money from a man of God for ministering in his church.

“I have supported many gospel musicians but what have they done for me personally, most people when you invite them for a church program they have their own motive but they fail to recognize what they are doing is spiritual work for God,” he said.

READ ALSO: Obinim narrates how he transformed and entered June 3 fire disaster to save lives

Using himself as an example, Rev Dr Danso Abbeam during the interview, said that when he started as a gospel musician, he served his spiritual father who never took him to the studio to record his songs but it was through His intervention and gift that he was to able to record his songs.

A report by 3news.com he added that “I invited some musicians for a particular event, none of the musicians who came asked of any money and I later discussed with music producer Kawa on how I can organize something for them.”

Dr Danso Abbeam further emphasized that “Gospel music is a work of God, men of God are going through certain things and we are not talking. Politicians and even gospel musicians who are supposed to support us are also coming against us.”