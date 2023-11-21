Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo Gh20,000; advises her to focus on God

Cecilia Marfo cries over Kennedy Agyapong & Diana Asamoah after losing her church members Pulse Ghana

Touched by the impact of her music on his life, Rev. Obofour made a vow to show his appreciation whenever he had the opportunity to meet Cecilia Marfo.

Fulfilling his promise, Rev. Obofour handed over GH¢20,000 in cash during a congregation gathering. He expressed his admiration for her resilience in the face of controversies and emphasized his belief in supporting individuals who have been misunderstood.



He further expressed his love and admiration for the singer who recently made known how negative comments have affected the number of her congregation.

Rev Obofour, while presenting the above mentioned money to Cecilia, encouraged her to be fervent in spirit as she continues to do the work of her maker. He further shared how he has had his fair share of social media trolls as well as negative comments from Ghanaians, but decided to ignore and stay focused.