Rev Sam Korankye’s daughter receives 1m dollars as a wedding gift (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Friends of the second daughter of Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah have gifted her USD1 million as a wedding gift.

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, who is the second daughter of the founder of Royalhouse Chapel International, and her fiancé, Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Accra, but sealed their holy matrimony on Saturday, July 10, with a white wedding.

The ceremony was held at the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of Naa Dromo’s father’s church and the family of Charles converged to grace the occasion.

Naa received many gifts, however, the one that tops it all is a huge sum of cash from her friends.

Before presenting the cheque, her friends said they’ve gone beyond the old local wedding gifts and that they have gone international.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa's female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million.”

Naa Dromo and her husband jumped into jubilation and hit the dancefloor when the cheque was announced.

Some Ghanaian celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception.

Actors Prince David Osei and Peter Ritchie, and MC Nathaniel Attoh were spotted at the ceremony. Gospel music performers MOG Music and Joe Mettle performed at the reception.

Watch Naa Dromo’s reaction when her friends presented a cheque of USD1 million to her at her wedding reception below.

