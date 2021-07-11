Rev Sam Korankye’s daughter receives 1m dollars as a wedding gift (VIDEO)

The ceremony was held at the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of Naa Dromo’s father’s church and the family of Charles converged to grace the occasion.

Naa received many gifts, however, the one that tops it all is a huge sum of cash from her friends.

Before presenting the cheque, her friends said they’ve gone beyond the old local wedding gifts and that they have gone international.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa's female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million.”

Naa Dromo and her husband jumped into jubilation and hit the dancefloor when the cheque was announced.

Some Ghanaian celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception.

Actors Prince David Osei and Peter Ritchie, and MC Nathaniel Attoh were spotted at the ceremony. Gospel music performers MOG Music and Joe Mettle performed at the reception.