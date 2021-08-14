RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Romantic Choirmaster goes on panties shopping for wife after fire disaster (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Actress Beverly Afaglo has lost all her belongings to a fire disaster and the lost has hit her husband so hard too because he has lost his favorite panties as well.

The Ghanaian musician made known this essential lost as stormed a shop to buy new under wears for his wife. According to him, he is making sure he restore his favourite unders.

Sharing the video of himself in the shop, he wrote "making sure I restore my favorite underwears. Ladieeeeeeees! I need Your HeLP".

www.instagram.com

The house of the Ghanaian actress in Tema went up in flames 5 days ago and the disaster has left her with nothing as she disclosed that everything at her home was burnt to ashes.

She shared videos of the incident on social media with a caption that reads "everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids' room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all".

Beverly Afaglo house burnt down
Beverly Afaglo house burnt down Beverly Afaglo house burnt down Pulse Ghana

The incident has seen friends and fans of the Ghanaian actress, sympathizing with her. Yvonne Nelson adding her concern started a GoFundMe campaign to support her colleague actress.

However, an old of Beverly surfaced after sympathizers started mobilizing the funds to support her. In the old video, she was bragging about being rich and having properties all over Accra.

Some social media users reacting to the old video have been claiming that if she ever said she is this rich then she doesn't need support from anyone.

Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children
Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children Pulse Ghana

However, Praye who now lives abroad in defending his wife, posted a video of himself eating Banku with a caption that says "even the whole Ghana wey dey brag say she get everything, CoCoa, Timber, Gold, Oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni!"

"Ah well whether Support or Not enogo stop Me from eating My BANKU," he concluded.

