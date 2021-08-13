Some social media users reacting to the old video have been claiming that if she ever said she is this rich then she doesn't need support from anyone.

Reacting to these comments, Praye posted a video of himself eating Banky with a caption that says "even the whole Ghana wey dey brag say she get everything, CoCoa, Timber, Gold, Oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni!"

"Ah well whether Support or Not enogo stop Me from eating My BANKU," he concluded. The Ghanaian actress' husband is now living abroad. His wife's home in Tema went up in flames 4 days ago.

The incident has seen friends and fans of the Ghanaian actress, sympathizing with her. Yvonne Nelson adding her concern started her GoFundMe campaign to support her colleague actress.

The online fundraising campaign has been created in the name of Fianko Bossman, which is Chase the Ghanaian musician and close buddy to Yvonne Nelson, who is now based in the U.S.

The target of the campaign is to raise $20,000 to support Beverly Afaglo. "Hi our names are Yvonne Nelson, and Fianko Bossman also known as Chase Forever, and We are fundraising for our sister Bervely and husband Choirmaster who have lost all their belongings in a fire that burned down their home," the information on GoFundMe read.

It added that "we are pleading with the public and all love ones to be touched in their hearts to donate something or anything that can help them get back on their feet thank you".