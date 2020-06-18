This comes after the young self-acclaimed ‘millionaire’ accused the Assin Central MP of money laundering and dared him to come out clean in less than 24 hours.

Kennedy Agyapong responded to this allegation by calling Ibrah One a ‘sakawa boy’ (fraudster), money launderer and further called for his arrest in the next 24 hours.

“Even if you are rich, you are not on my level,” Kennedy said on Net2 TV yesterday. “You are using stolen cars, and we will come after you. I’ll deal with this small boy.”

The business mogul alleged that Ibrah One uses an offshore account to do his money laundering business, adding that all the banks he saves will be investigated.

“He has a Forex bureau which he uses for his money laundering business. Every bank he saves will be investigated. He has an offshore account which he uses for the money laundering business. That’s what most Forex bureaus do. Bank of Ghana should change that policy.”

“He is a complete sakawa boy…he will be arrested in less than 24 hours,” he vowed.

Watch the full video below.