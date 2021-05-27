Salma Mumin slaps Xandy Kamel with GHC1 million lawsuit for defamation

The writ states that Xandy Kamel should seize from publishing the same or similar defamatory statements about her on her show and publish in the Daily Graphic and on Angel TV unqualified apology and a retraction of the said statements with the same prominence and passion with the defamatory statements were made.

It also ordered Angel TV to remove from its archives be it electronic or whatever form the said defamatory statement.

In addition, she is demanding compensatory damages in excess of GHC1 million.

Xandy Kamel has been quiet ever since the lawsuit was published but has been actively posting her photos and running usual daily activities on her Instagram page.