Salma Mumin slaps Xandy Kamel with GHC1 million lawsuit for defamation

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has filed a lawsuit against fellow actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel and Angel TV for defamation of character.

According to a writ by Salma Mumin’s legal counsel, Gawuga Law, Xandy Kamel passed some defamatory statements about her on her show on Angel TV on March 13, 2021.

The writ states that Xandy Kamel should seize from publishing the same or similar defamatory statements about her on her show and publish in the Daily Graphic and on Angel TV unqualified apology and a retraction of the said statements with the same prominence and passion with the defamatory statements were made.

It also ordered Angel TV to remove from its archives be it electronic or whatever form the said defamatory statement.

In addition, she is demanding compensatory damages in excess of GHC1 million.

Xandy Kamel has been quiet ever since the lawsuit was published but has been actively posting her photos and running usual daily activities on her Instagram page.

Angel TV, on the other hand, is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

