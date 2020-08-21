According to the 'Linda' singer, Stonebwoy lied and painted negative image about him whilst making people see him (Stonebwoy) as an angel. Samini is, therefore, saying that he's kept mute over certain things but he is going to speak out to expose Stonebwoy.

The 'Linda' singer was reacting to the 'Putuu' singer saying that he gives Samini credit sometimes where it is not due, therefore, he didn't expect his godfather to make him (Stonebwoy) look like he is disloyal.

All these are centred around Samini saying that he was the one to clash with Shatta Wale and not Stonebwoy, adding that the Bhim Nation President should have declined the offer and respectfully call on him.

Samini - Party Away feat. Stonebwoy (Prod. by Brainy Beats)

Baffled Samini said Stonebwoy comments on his opinion has exposed him to fans who are saying he is jealous of Stonenwoy, hence, he is planning to expose him on Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show so they do that he is not an angel.

According to Samini, a lot happened when Stonebwoy parted ways his outfit parted but he never spoke about. He adds that he has, however, been supporting Stonebwoy and that makes his comment about him unfair.

Hear it all form him in the video below.