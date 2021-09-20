'Samini is dead, he is lazy, he can't buy $55k rolex' - Shatta Wale fires back (WATCH)

Samini in a series of tweets of last week said Shatta Wale is bored because he hasn't been able to produce a hit for some time now. Samini was reacting to Shatta Wale calling out Sadiq Abdulai. "Banger drought make dem start shout, close yaaa mawutu," he said.

ece-auto-gen

Hitting hard at Shatta Wale in one of his tweets, he said "Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them Mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought".

"Come expose #bulldog too ehh @shattawalegh cus base awards matters Dey ..," he said concerning the Base Awards Scheme that Bulldog used to organize to awards reggae and dancehall.

The dancehall act also added that Shatta Wale has been forcing 'daddy' titles on rich influential men in Ghana to scam them. "Everyday daddy daddy daddy then you Dey take scam the big men. Dem see you oo @shattawalegh dem just Dey watch," he said.

"You no see say some of dem stop Dey pay. See you like ooo alo lo lo alo lo lo ., in your own voice to you drop a hit I dare you. Like I go drop 6 hits in a day," he added.

ece-auto-gen

But according to Shatta Wale, he is not going to engage Samini because he can't buy a $55,000 Rolex watch. "I want to tell Samini that if he can a $55,000 rollie watch then I can respond to him," Shatta Wale told a Joy News reporter.