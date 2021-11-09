Stonebwoy during some time in his early career days was signed to Samini's record label. The pair had an enviable father and son relationship but things have now turned sour between them and Samini is speaking out about it.
Samini lists things Stonebwoy has done to break his heart (WATCH)
Samini is heartbroken over how things have turned between Stonebwoy and himself.
According to the High-Grade Family boss, the Bhim Nation President has done things to hurt him.
Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he said "if I hear you on the radio saying I am not there when you need me, it hurts. It makes me sit and break down". Samini continued and listed some times and circumstances Stonebwoy disappointed him.
While referencing a scene from Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's soundclash he said of Stonebwoy, “you’re on stage, then [Shatta Wale] goes to select one of my songs. Then you take the mic and go like, ‘if you’re going to select a song, you’re going to select a song from a godfather who has sold his son out”?
“How did I sell out Stonebwoy? If Ghana can answer me” Samini demanded before revealing that “those were the things that hurt me”.
According to him, there have also been circumstances where he has done radio interviews based on what Stonebwoy told him 'low key' to push certain agendas, so if Stonebwoy goes public to say he hasn't been there for him, a day like this will come where he will speak out. Hear more from him in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh