Samini lists things Stonebwoy has done to break his heart (WATCH)

According to the High-Grade Family boss, the Bhim Nation President has done things to hurt him.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he said "if I hear you on the radio saying I am not there when you need me, it hurts. It makes me sit and break down". Samini continued and listed some times and circumstances Stonebwoy disappointed him.

While referencing a scene from Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's soundclash he said of Stonebwoy, “you’re on stage, then [Shatta Wale] goes to select one of my songs. Then you take the mic and go like, ‘if you’re going to select a song, you’re going to select a song from a godfather who has sold his son out”?

“How did I sell out Stonebwoy? If Ghana can answer me” Samini demanded before revealing that “those were the things that hurt me”.