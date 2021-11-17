Stonebwoy lands in London to kick off 'Anloga Junction' UK tour (WATCH)

The tour also comes as a celebration of Stonebwoy's critically acclaimed fourth studio album – Anloga Junction and it will take him to theatres and venues across 3 cities in the U.K. He will be in London (O2 Academy Islington) on November 21, Birmingham (Academy 3) on November 25, and Manchester (O2 Institute 3) on November 26th.

The 3-date trek will feature Amaria BB, DJ Justice, GhB2B, DJ Neptune, DJ Special, DJ Fiifi and more guest performances. It will also include multiple performances and appearances at major festivals and concerts across the world.

As a special guest performer, the BET and Grammy awardee will play at “The Stars Of The South” concert by Portuguese duo, Calema, on Nov. 13 and 14 at Indigo at the O2 and Manchester Academy respectively.

Stonebwoy has kept super busy over the past 12 months. Months ago, he delivered thrilling performances at Yam Carnival, Afrocarnival, Afrojam and Africa’s Most Beautiful.

Last April, he released “Anloga Junction”, his fourth album, which has received numerous international recognitions, including bagging Germany’s most coveted “Reggaeville” Album of the year award.