In a Twitter rant relating to the national debate about a new chamber for Ghana's parliament, the dancehall artiste raised a lot of concerns ranging from cocoa and gold exports to John Dumelo's opinion on the issue.

Samini in one of the tweets disclosed his presidential ambitions writing:

"Man is quick with savage responses and jokes when fans go at him about #V8. Here I am waiting for that legendary response or we conclude and set a date for the debate. We both have presidential ambitions so maybe one of us can go independent now that the streets are confused."

Samini has been on the Ghana music scene since the early 2000s and has a host of albums to his credit. His recent album, Untamed was released in 2019.