However, not everyone knows everything about Sarkodie, hence, pulse.com.gh is bringing your way these 15 things you probably didn’t know about the tapper.

1.He was born Michael Kwesi Owusu Addo on 10th July 1985

2. He is the fourth of five children to his parents

3.He attended Achimota Basic school in Accra in his infant ages before moving to Tema

4. The father of two was school mates with Stonebwoy, Eno Barony at Tema Methodist Day Secondary School.

(From left to right) Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

5.Sarkodie acquired a Degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC

6. Tracy his wife is the only girl he is known to have dated ever since his fame.

Sarkodie Tracy Sarkcesss

They have been together for over a decade before getting married in 2018. He is on record to have said that, Tracy is his first crush and he waited for her to breakup with her boyfriend before they started dating.

Sarkodie with Tracy

7. In 2012, he became the first Ghanaian Rapper to bring home a BET Award for the “Best International Act (Africa)”

8. Sarkodie in 2019 became the first act in the world to win BET Hip Hop Award Best international flow, for the newly created category.

9. He is the most Followed Ghanaian on Twitter with 3.7 million followers

10. The Ghanaian rapper is the Most Awarded African rapper of all-time.

11.Sarkodie also holds the record as the most awarded Ghanaian musician ever with 94 awards from 174 nominations.

Sarkodie receives his BET Hip Hop award plaque

12.His Adonai Music video featuring Castro is the most-watched Ghanaian music video with 76+ million views on YouTube.

13.He is the first African rapper whose album was streamed over 2.3 million times in less than 24 hours on Audiomack

14. Sarkodie loves to cook, his friends confirmed his Jollof is the best and even Tracy praised his cooking skills recently.

15. The rapper is a very good dancer, however, he hardly shows off crazy dance moves but close people to him say he is flawless on the dancefloor.

Bonus: The fans have nick named him Kabutey. A Ga-Adangme name he likes to rhyme with in his songs.