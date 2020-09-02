Tracy Sarkcess in a recent post on social media has heaped praises on her husband's cooking skills and she rating his fried-rice the best made in Ghana. Tracy awarded Sarkodie the accolade after eating the rice prepared by the rapper.

Sharing her bowl of King Sark Fried-Rice on her Instagram story, she wrote "Chef Sark fried rice. The whole Ghana, nobody comes close". Tracy, the mother of the rapper's two children, Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, also added that "DM Me if you want some, a pack goes for GH300".

Sarkodie and Tracy have been together for close to a decade and tied the knot at a star-studded wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their last child, a few months ago and Tracy is pretty much enjoying her postpartum with a good treatment from Sark.

Check out a screenshot of her King Sark bowl of fried rice.