The Ghanaian rapper has taken his wife on a vacation to a beach resort in the Western Region where they are serving us with the ultimate couple goals vacation.

Sarkodie shared a video of himself based in an upstairs pool with a good view of the ocean where he performed one of his love raps whilst holding his signature glass of champagne in one hand.

Sarkodie holding wine glass

"The things you do me, they turn me on, I am gonna love you until I am gone ... I see the blessings, I see the flaws, if you don't give me your love I'll take it by force, sh!t is for life, no divorce," King Sark rapped in the video seen by pulse.com.gh.

In the video below, Tracy has also been spotted sitting and enjoying the views with a glass of champagne in hand before the lovers headed to take a walk at the beach. "Happy birthday @TracySarkcess," Sarkodie captioned one of the videos shared to his Instastory.

The 'Can't Let You Go' rapper and Tracy, his first crush, has been married since July 2018 after about a decade of relationship. The couple has two children together, their first daughter, Titi Sarkcess and their second child, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr.