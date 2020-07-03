The BET Award-winning musician arrived in Ghana on June 17, 2020, after being stuck in the United Kingdom for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the President is yet to open the country’s borders, he made it possible for Sarkodie and his family, and all other Ghanaians stuck in foreign countries to come to the country through an evacuation exercise.

After serving his 14-day mandatory quarantine, Sarkodie and his family were set free to go home.

Sarkodie shared the news through an Instagram story post with the caption: “SubZero home”.