The SarkCess Music label boss joined the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Gloria Sarfo, Criss Waddle, Maccasio and other celebrities to show love to the needy in his community in this hard time.

Led by his manager, Angel Town, items like hand sanitizers, water and food were donated to the aged, disabled and the needy in Tema, Accra.

“Obviously, we are in a very difficult and hard times, especially with this COVID-19 that has affected all of us,” Angel Town said in a highlight video he shared on his Instagram page.

“Shout of to Sarkodie, SarkCess team and his foundation for coming out to show his immediate community some love.”

In the vide, Angel also used the opportunity to teach the recipients the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Watch the video of the donation below.