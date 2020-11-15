The programme was held to mark the launch of a new product, as Malta Guinness celebrates 30 years of the company’s existence.

Sarkodie, who is an ambassador of Malta Guinness, graced the progamme to perform a number of his songs.

The BET Award winner wowed the crowd with back to back performances, before ending with his hit song “Happy Day” which features Kuami Eugene.

Watch Sarkodie’s performance below: