Akufo-Addo in one of his tweets listing his achievements in the last three years, highlighted the online passport application which was introduced under his government.

“The online passport application, implemented by the NPP Government, has made it possible for Ghanaians to apply for or renew their passports from the comfort of their homes,” he tweeted.

Reacting to this, Sarkodie said the online passport application is something he has been looking forward to.

The “Hand to Mouth” rapper stated that the online application is a step towards the right direction and he will support it, though he acknowledges that there are more pressing issues that need to be fixed by the government.

He quoted Nana Addo’s tweet with the caption: “was looking forward to this ... About time. Anything towards the right direction we support though there’s a lot to b fixed”.

When a fan told Sarkodie that the online application isn’t effective and that applicants end up going to the office to restart the process, he responded, saying: “I can see that happening... I will try it myself but it’s worth us moving towards digitization... the step.”