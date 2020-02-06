The Ghanaian rapper historically won Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop Awards last year. He became the first Ghanaian act to win an award from the prestigious Hip Hop awards scheme.

King Sark was nominated alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada) and he also became the first to win the newly created category.

READ ALSO: Go and find day jobs; Elikem advises colleague actors over 'producers don't pay' complains

Appreciating his fan base for their unflinching support, Obidi decided to unbox the plaque live on camera for them to see it for the first time. “For a minute the package is in, it’s been sitting here finally I am here, I am about to see it, I want you guys to have the experience to see the Best International Flow award for Ghana. I won’t even say it’s for Ghana” he said.

Watch the video below.