Speaking on Vlad TV, a popular news and celebrity interviews platform owned by a famous American journalist, DJ Vlad, he said "he has a different approach to the music industry. He feels controversy sells, he feels it's boring to just have a clean brand".

Asked about their 'beef' and why he had to record 'Advice' to address Shatta, he said they could be having a conversation and the next minute Shatta is on Facebook live saying something else about him and he only felt he had to speak to that.

READ ALSO: Eno Barony drops 'Game Of Thrones' freestyle after VGMA loss; fires shots at Kwesi Arthur

The Ghanaian rapper, however, emphasized that he understands Shatta Wale approach because their music colleagues in Nigeria are doing great stuff that Ghanaian acts need to be doing too, hence, the kind of energy he sparks in the Ghanaian music industry.

Watch the video below for more as Sarkodie also speaks about Beyonce's 'Already' collaboration with Shatta Wale.