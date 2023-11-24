ADVERTISEMENT
They deserve a good salary - Sarkodie after mortuary workers declare nationwide strike

Dorcas Agambila

In response to the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana's announcement of an impending nationwide strike from November 29, 2023, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has expressed his understanding and concern for the challenges faced by mortuary workers.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Sarkodie, in a tweet , emphasized the challenges faced by mortuary workers, describing their job as one of the most underrated and underpaid yet among the hardest and riskiest.

He highlighted the importance of addressing their grievances, advocating for fair salaries, proper equipment, and a conducive working environment.

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana had raised longstanding concerns about working conditions, salary disparities, and inadequate resources within the mortuary sector.

The association has written to notify the Ministries of Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security, Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the National Labour Commission about the intended industrial action.

MOWAG, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan, and addressed to the institutions stated above on Monday, November 20, said that “all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile”, hence their resolve to lay down their tools.

MOWAG added that the decision was arrived at a general meeting of its members and it is in line with Section 159 of Act 651(2003) of the constitution.

Although the letter fell short of disclosing MOWAG’s unresolved issues for which it has decided to go on an indefinite strike, it is believed to be concerning poor conditions of service.

Mortuary workers are one of the least-paid groups of workers in Ghana.

