Wishing his mother a happy birthday, the Ghanaian rapper took to social media to celebrate the woman that carried him for nine months to become who he is today.

Sarkodie in his birthday message to his mother, hopped on the latest viral social media jargon “fa hooki me”, a Twi phrase that means “ hook me to it”, to inform his mother that he will hook her to a MOMO treatment today to mark her birthday.

READ ALSO: He was calling my wife at midnight; Osebor explaines why he attacked Obinim

King Sark’s message is also woven around him using the “Fa Hooki Me” term to compose a new song he released yesterday. “Happy bday sweet mother Emma Maame Aggrey ... Gods blessings on your life mummy. Mede Money bagmomo no b3 hooki wo ” he tweeted.

His post came with beautiful photos of his mother. See it below and don’t forget to wish Mama Sark a happy birthday.