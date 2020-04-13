A photo of the Ghanaian rapper in a branded T-shirt with the message “I Luv Tracy” boldly written in front, has hit social media to the amusement of fans. This is because it has shocked some fans that the rapper, 11 years ago, has gone all out in that manner to profess his love for Tracy who is now his wife.

The photo was shared by veteran Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah who said his Facebook memories has reminded him about the photo. “Facebook shared a memory of this picture of @sarkodie I posted 11 years ago. Look very closely and tell me what you see” Ameyaw wrote.

The post comes to further confirm Sarkodie’s confession that Tracy was his first crush and he waited for her to break up with her boyfriend before he got the opportunity to date her. The lovers dated for about 10 years, welcomed a 4-year-old daughter and got married in 2018.

Sarkodie with wife Tracy Sarkcess and their daughter Titi Sarckcess

Out of love for the couple, Ameyaw Debrah’s tweet has, therefore, gathered over 400 retweets after less than eight hours with more than 300 comments from fans who couldn’t resist talking about King Sark’s loyalty.

The comments have so far seen the name Tracy picking a trending spot on Ghana Twitter. See the blogger's post below and what they saying.