The proudly plus size and free-spirited old student of Apam Senior High School is one of the few Ghanaians on Tiktok who have been verified on the platform with close to 250,000 followers and 3.5 million likes for her contents.

In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Peggy, who has become a fast-rising Ghanaian socialite, has shared her story and her inspiration behind her newfound growing fame birthed by her talent, personality and ability to entertain millions on people on social media.

Peggy Lamptey, verified Ghanaian TikTok star

Speaking about what pushed her to start creating TikTok content, Peggy who grew up in Korle Gonno, a suburb of Accra, said: "TikTok came about last year around June, July, August. I was there and I saw one girl post a video and I saw the logo".

She continued that "so I decided to just download because I felt like it would be fun, so I downloaded it and started creating videos. I didn’t even know I would blow small like that. My first 1K video is a Cardi B video, she was warning somebody. “What was the reason!” - That one!"

Commenting on her newfound fame, Peggy said " people would call you and text you and treat you special. Now, I cannot even pick Trotro [public bus], they say I have to brand myself because I am a star but me I am hot, this is not about being a star. Where I want to get to, I have to pass through these things"

According to Peggy, life as TikTok star has been paying her because "people come into my DMS and tell me to post something for them".

Speaking to pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb she added that "my first advertisement, they told me to do three videos. That was my first time advertising a product. The money was okay, it was Ghc 800 - Ghc 1,500."

"That was my first time so I was excited. It was big for me, I hadn’t done anything like that before," the professional makeup artiste, who graduated from Sakin Beauty Accademy recently, emphasized.

Peggy is not only about TikTok, but the multitalented bubbly Miss Lamptey can act as well and rap, however, she is hoping to develop the latter more and become a rapper because she believes she can easily excel with that than breaking through the Ghanaian movie scene which isn't vibrant as it used to be.

Talking about her education, Peggy said she hasn't been able to further her education after High School. "School isn't for everyone, everyone has a talent given to them from God, for me, it isn’t school," Peggy said. Watch the video below for more.