According to her, Ghanaians pressure artistes in the country to release new songs when they are not done consuming the released songs available to them.
Ghanaians pressure you to release new songs and forget it in two weeks – Sefa laments
Black Avenue Muzik Singer Sefa has complained about how Ghanaians put pressure on artistes.
She emphasized that Ghanaians have a short memory span thus, they easily forget about the new songs made available to them and would rather pressure the musicians for new songs.
Sefa furthered that this habit by Ghanaians puts pressure on artistes by forcibly making them release several songs which in the end will soon be forgotten.
During an engagement on TV3’s Ladies Circle, she said, “With me, because I like enjoying my passion, I want people to enjoy it too. In as much as this is my profession now, I want people to listen to the songs and be like 'okay she has put out a song so let me consume".
"Ghanaians have a short memory span. If you release a song today, They can forget it in two weeks and they will be pressuring you for a new one. If you follow them, you will release like thousand songs and they will not know one".
Sefadzi Abena Amesu is a vocally skilled female Ghanaian afrobeat artist professionally known on stage, and performer who is signed to DBlack‘s ‘Black Avenue Muzik’ label.
