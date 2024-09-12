Selina Boateng shares impact of hitting the gym; says I can perform for 2 hours

Selina explained that, coming from a family of “thick women,” her decision to frequent the gym is not about slimming down but about taking care of her health.

“I come from a family of thick women, so going to the gym isn’t about slimming down,” she noted. “It’s about health. After childbirth, the body changes, and it’s essential to take care of yourself,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a gospel artist, Selina revealed that exercise has significantly boosted her stamina and vocal strength, which is crucial for her demanding performances. “Some people get tired after singing for just 30 minutes, but I can perform for an hour or two without feeling exhausted. Our work is all about breathing, and exercising helps with that,” she explained.

Detailing the broader benefits of fitness, Selina recalled an incident in which a fellow presenter became breathless after a brief dance session, prompting her to encourage them to join her at the gym. She emphasised that fitness isn’t solely about weight loss but about overall well-being and sustaining one's health.

Additionally, Selina revealed that regular exercise has resolved some vocal issues she previously experienced. “Ever since I started exercising, that problem has been solved,” she said, pointing to the long-term benefits of maintaining a fitness routine, especially for vocal artists.

In her concluding remarks, Selina urged others to prioritise their health, noting, “You can have the talent to sing like Celine Dion, but without good health, you can’t perform to the best of your abilities. Fitness is essential for sustaining our gifts.”

Her message reinforces the idea that fitness is about appearance and cultivating a healthy lifestyle that enhances one's overall well-being, regardless of body type. Hear more from her in the video below.