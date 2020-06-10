The video was meant for a celebration. It was used to mark Selly Galley’s comeback on Instagram after losing her account to hackers for six months.

The actress and TV host’s account was hacked early January and fortunately for her, she has been able to recover the account with all photos and video posts restored.

To celebrate this, Praye Tiatia shared a sexual dance video on his page with the caption: “And this is how the Fiawoos sellybrate @sellygalley's page recovery. So happy you finally back babe after 6 months of going M.IA.”

Selly reposted the video and hilariously trolled him for being short, saying, “who said he needs heels? I don’t like that!”

The video has attracted a lot of views on the photo-sharing platform and comments from fans and fellow celebrities including Moesha Buduong, Kobi Rana, Mzbel, Gloria Sarfo, Bibi Bright and others.

Watch the full video below.