The mother of one of Shatta Wale’s three children, celebrated her birthday yesterday, however, despite their breakup, the dancehall act decided to hit the studio to record a new love song specially dedicated to Michy’s birthday.

Hours after the release of the song titled “Infinity”, Michy has the perfect response to her ex-lover’s romantic gesture. She shared the song and wrote, “This song is so beautiful, it makes my ovaries tickle, I would have loved to say thank you in person but I don’t want any chopius situation so God bless you @shattawalenima”.

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing and husband caught in divorce drama with fight over their children

Michy’s response didn’t end there, she added "thank you for the beautiful song" and continued that unfortunately, their love affair couldn’t experience the ‘infinity’ love her son’s father preached in his song “but the lessons and blessings have been rewarding”.

Shatta Wale, Michy and Majesty

See her post below which also came with a funny meme about how Shatta Wale may be missing her in bed. To that, she wrote “@yaa.kivi (creator of the last slide) be careful” and added laughing emojis.