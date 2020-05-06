The dancehall act after wishing his baby mama a happy birthday decided to hit the studio to record a new song to celebrate her. Before dropping the song he wrote, “I just remembered the good old days and entered the studio Dropping a birthday song for Shatta Michy Wait for it”.

The father of three has now released the song titled 'infinity’ and it’s a love piece for Michy even though they are no more together. Some lines from the lyrics say “you know you win my heart, you know say that be fact wey me I no lie … I go be with any time, whether rainy day or sunshine”

Michy is yet to respond to the song at the time of this publication but we know she’d love it because the lyrics are moving despite her consideration that breaking up with the controversial dancehall act has given her priceless freedom.

Shatta Wale and Michy

Sharing a teaser of the song on on social media, Shatta Wale wrote “Happy birthday song for Shatta Michy”. Hear the song in the post below and tell us what you think. Banger or not?