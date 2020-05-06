The baby mama of Shatta Wale turns 26 today and the dancehall act has not forgotten to celebrate her. He shared a photo of her on social media and wrote “Happy birthday Michygh. It's your day live it, love it, celebrate it to the fullest May God bless you and give you long life and prosperity”.

Shatta Wale, who has 3 children with different women added that “Still got love for giving me a strong and intelligent son (Majesty) God knows best. Peace out!!!!”. Few months after Shatta proposed to Michy, the two popular lovers ended their relationship in January 2019 over claims of domestic violence and infidelity.

Their split has seen Michy moving on with an independent life, disclosing that the breakup has given her priceless freedom that she might even be celebrating it annually. Anyway, today is her birthday so let’s keep the light on that. Happy birthday Michy, pulse.com.gh is wishing you all the best.

See Shatta Wale’s post about Michy’s birthday below.