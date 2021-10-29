Shatta Michy reveals how she ran out of Shatta Wale’s house without clothes (WATCH)

According to her, even though Shatta Wale is rich, she ran out of his house without picking any of her belongings.

She left without sandals and was not dressed. She was in a bathroom robe and her son Majesty was in boxers alone.

She’s speaking up because she’s tired of how the public created a perfect image of their relationship.

Shatta Michy blamed herself for loving Shatta Wale wholeheartedly, which caused their break-up.

“After the proposal, it got worse, it got unbearable," she said. "That’s the only word I can use."

"What you guys don’t know is I literally ran and left my clothes, I did not carry chalewote (slippers). I did not carry one outfit or dress. Not a wig, I was in a bathroom robe, and my son was in boxers."

"Nobody knows this. I’m tired of [the relationship] being made to look like everything was good. They don’t know what happened and I just got up and left. No!"

She went on to add that: "for me to run and leave my clothes, it was an unbearable situation. I loved him too much."

Shatta Michy and Wale had dated for several years which led to the birth of their son Majesty.