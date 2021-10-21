Shatta Wale, 3 others appear before court today

DSP Alexander Obeng, the Acting Public Affairs Director of the Police Service disclosed in an interview monitored by Pulse.com.gh that Shatta Wale and three others could be charged with publication of false news, deception of public officials, causing fear and panic among others, while dispelling rumours that he had been granted bail.

If found guilty, Shatta Wale could be cautioned, fined or jailed for a period of three years by the court.

Shatta Wale has already spent two nights in police custody after his arrest on Tuesday after the police announced that they were looking for him over his involvement in the spread of false information that he had been shot at East Legon in Accra.

The others who are also expected to appear in court today are Eric Venator alias Gangee, Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope and Bishop Stephen Akwasi who were all rounded up by the security forces to assist in investigation.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi who is the founder and leader of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, is also been charged with causing panic and fear after his prophecy about an impending attack on the life of the ‘Kakai’ singer on October 18th 2021.

It turns out that the prophecy was false but Shatta Wale feigned his shooting incident for a publicity stunt.