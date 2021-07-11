Shatta Wale absent as Majesty receives baptism on his 6th birthday (WATCH)

Shatta Michy shared a video of the ceremony on her Instagram page, saying God gave her Majesty to fill the empty spots in her life and because of him, she feels complete. Shatta Wale, who is the father of Majesty, wasn’t seen in the video.

“God gave this little boy Maj to me to fill many empty spots in my life, because of him, I feel complete,” Michy noted in her Instagram post today.

According to Michy, she feels it’s the right time to dedicate Majesty to the ‘good Lord’ and thank him for six years of growth.

“It’s just right that I dedicate him back to our good lord to thank him for 6 years of growth.”

She said the baptism and dedication ceremony is a way of giving back to God what belongs to him.

“Many didn’t leave the labour ward, but here we are, 6 years later. May His name be praised. The ordinance of Baptism. Now that I’ve given to God what belongs to Him, I can flood your timelines.”

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson reacted to the post by wishing Majesty a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to our prince,” Yvonne Nelson wrote.

Actress Selley Gally described Shatta Michy as a ‘great mother.’ “You’re a great mother,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is yet to wish his only son a happy birthday on his social media platforms.