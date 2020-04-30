Shatta Wale shared a video of 3-year-old Majesty who acted as a news presenter giving updates about coronavirus and how one can prevent it.

The pandemic has claimed 17 lives in Ghana out of 2,000 confirmed cases with 212 recoveries. Despite the measures the government of Ghana is putting in place to fight the virus, new cases keep dropping every day.

In a bid to help with the fight against the novel coronavirus, Majesty took it upon himself to educate Ghanaians about the virus in a video format.

He is heard in the video saying, “if you don’t want to catch coronavirus, you must sanitise your hand and keep Ghana clean.”

The video blew up immediately on the Internet, attracting nearly 100,000 views on Shatta Wale’s Instagram page.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawyer Ntim were among the celebrities who reacted to the video.