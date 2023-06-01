Shatta Wale angry over calls for FBI to investigate him over Hajia 4Reall's arrest (VIDEO)

Hajia 4 Reall has been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women for over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

According to information by Federal prosecutors, the Ghanaian social media influencer, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan last month for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.

Reacting to her story, Deputy Manager of Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre, Sean Osei, who spoke on Starr FM during an interview with Francis Abba said all the people within the social and business circles of the arrested Ghanaian socialite are now persons of interest.

"On the matter of Hajia4Real’s romance scam case, the FIC had in partnership with Interpol and the FBI had surveillance on her social circles for 10 years. Currently, all within her business and social circles are persons of interest and are being tracked," Francis Abban tweeted.

Ever since the revelation, some fans have been pointing hands to Shatta Wale and other close friends of Hajia 4Reall who may likely be the people of interest to the FBI over Hajia 4Reall’s scam case.

This has gotten to Shatta Wale and he is furious. Speaking in Facebook liLivee angrily insulted all those pointing fingers at him whilst lambasting Ghanaians for being overly interested in negativity.

“As they arrested Hajia 4Reall some stup*d people in this country have been saying the FBI should check Shatta Wale. Your mother, your father, your mother again, your father again. I see all that on the internet but I don’t have time for you because I was busy counting money and I have finished counting the money now so your mother” he said.

According to Shatta Wale, people made similar calls for the BNI to seize his cars after the one NAM1 saga. However, the dancehall artiste emphasized that he is innocent of any illegal means to make money.