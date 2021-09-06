Shatta Wale causes traffic as he sprays cash in the middle of busy road in Ada (VIDEO)

Immediately he started spraying the cash, people around rushed and mobbed him, but he managed to escape the crowd.

He said his fans made and shaped him, and are responsible for making music and growing his brand.

According to Shatta Wale, he needs not to be a billionaire to give back to his fans and that sharing the little he has could put a smile to their faces.

“We are made by the fans. We are shaped by the fans. The fans make the music. The fans grow the brand. We need not be billionaires to show them, love, when we can. Whatever little we have, could bring a smile. Shouts to the SM massive in Ada!” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

Last week, the dancehall star expressed interest in joining Big Brother Naija after series of dramas in the house.

He took to Twitter to say: “I have to go to big brother after I release my #GOGALBUM.”

The Big Brother reality is a popular TV show in several countries around the world. Previously, there was Big Brother Africa, which saw the likes of Elikem Kumordzie, Eazzy, DKB, Sammie B, Selly Galley, Mimi Abu-Andani among others representing Ghana at the continental version.

The show houses its housemates for a number of days in a house dotted with cameras that capture their daily activities televised on a 24hr TV channel. Viewers are then allowed to vote housemates they would love to stay in the house till the grand finale.