‘Shatta Wale is on drugs, just look at him closely’ – Blakk Rasta claims (WATCH)

“I believe he (Shatta Wale) came out to say that he has stopped smoking. And just last month, if you watch the 1Don video, he was smoking. I don’t what he was smoking … he claimed he has stopped, but now he’s back to it. Which means it is something he couldn’t stop himself from doing. So he is a junkie of that thing,” Blakk Rasta claimed.

“Someone, who claims he is 37 years. If you look closely at him, he looks like somebody who is 89 years. If it’s not true, tell me. Look at his face. I know because I have seen your (Shatta Wale) birth certificate and passport that says you (Shatta Wale) are 41 years as it stands right now,” he stated.

The “Barack Obama” composer says he does not hate Shatta Wale but he despises how he uses his fame to influence the youth badly instead of teaching them the right.

“I hate sin and not the sinner… When Shatta Wale started, I supported him a lot. Not only him, Stonebwoy and others inclusive… But the problem I have is that if God has blessed you to become famous, instead of directing the youth towards the right way, you are teaching them to insult people night and day. You are teaching them to become gamblers… and then you call yourself a Christian. What kind of Christian are you?” he said.

Blank Raste added that “This is what he is using his stardom for. So everyone fears him like a monster. I can’t fear a human being in such a manner because when I die, God will ask me.”

Blank Rasta and Shatta Wale gelled together some years back.