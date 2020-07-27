The top two Ghanaian dancehall acts, ever since quashing their beef after their infamous VGMAs scuffle, have been the best of friends and they are keeping it such.

Stonebwoy currently has a street anthem, his 'Putuu' freestyle, which has turned into a viral trend on social media and Shatta Wale has joined the challenge as well. However, unlike others who attempt to sing along the 'gibberish' lyrics of the song, Wale went smooth with his version.

He only displayed himself sitting in his SM Presidential office, with bundles of cash packed on his desk whilst the song play. As usual, the business-minded dance hall act only busy counting his money.

Watch the video below.