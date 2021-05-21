RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale shades Davido over new Rolls Royce; says 'I don't use my father's money'

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has thrown a subliminal shade to Davido over his new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Nigerian artiste announced yesterday that he has pampered himself with the 2021 version of the car. Before his announcement, Shatta Wale a few days ago also shared photos of himself driving the white version of the same car.

From the U.S where he has been based for over four weeks, now Shatta Wale posted series of photos and video of him driving the car that costs at least $330,000. However, Shatta Wale has not confidently said the car is for him apart from the insinuations.

"Only you can congratulate yourself Shatta Wale All you pray for is progress and they don’t see it. Move forward and don’t look back, you are blessed ..welcome back #KOAD #GOG" he wrote.

Unlike the Ghanaian artiste, Davido posted the photos of his new Rolls Royce and confidently said he bought it as he shared a video of him picking the car from a garage. "WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! oh yea 2021 BTW," he wrote.

Whilst Davido's new car is making headlines, Shatta Wale headed to snapchat to say that "I don't use my father's money for hype, I use my own money to do my own real shit ... real hustlers are real money makers".

Though he didn't mention anyone's name, it's public knowledge that Davido's father is a billionaire, therefore, the timing of his snapchat post, makes it obvious he is throwing shade at Davido. See a screenshot of his post below.

